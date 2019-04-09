RPC finalists in innovation and sustainability awards

RPC bpi protec and RPC M&H Plastics were finalists in the EPRO Awards celebrated at the IdentiPlast gala dinner in March.

Entering both the Innovation and Sustainability Awards respectively, the RPC products were amongst the four finalists in their categories.

X-EnviroShrink made with Sustane, from RPC bpi protec, sets new standards in shrink wrap flat film technology as it combines recycled content with 100 per cent recyclability.

It contains 30 per cent Sustane and 20 per cent post-industrial recyclate, and is fully in line with the latest government proposals for plastic packaging.

Garcon Wines’ innovative rPET Flat Wine Bottle from RPC M&H Plastics offers its customers the unbeatable sustainable opportunity to slash carbon emissions and business costs from the wine supply chain.

Made using 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET plastic, and fully recyclable after use, the bottles conform to traditional wine bottle shapes nut are 40 per cent more spatially efficient and 87 per cent lighter than round glass bottles of the same volume, meaning they require less space and energy along the supply chain.

Anne Hitch, Communications Manager for RECOUP, said: “RECOUP continues to work to educate both businesses and consumers on the benefits of recycling plastics.”

“We are delighted to see how RECOUP members are pushing the boundaries in terms of recycled plastics applications. This type of work helps the recycled plastic industry deliver on the promise of better plastic resource efficiency, more circular value chains, and more plastic recycling.”

“Congratulations to RPC Group for being finalists in both the Sustainability and Innovation categories at the EPRO Best Recycled Plastic Awards.”