RPC Group acquisitions awarded place on Frameworks

RPC Group acquisitions, RPC bpi recycled products and ESE World UK, have been awarded a place on Frameworks with Braintree District Council for its ‘Refuse Supplies Framework’ PROC17-0110 and the ESPO (Eastern Shires Purchasing Organisation) Framework 860_18 for ‘Refuse and Recycling Products’.

× Expand Markus Bachmann photography The 1100ltr ESE wheelie bin

RPC bpi recycled products believe both Braintree District Council and the ESPO frameworks will benefit from its recycled and compostable ‘The Green Sack range.’

The Green Sack range is made of polythene from recycled British farm waste plastics and has an estimated 35 per cent less carbon footprint than other refuse sacks.

ESE World has manufactured containers with a size range of 80 litres to 370 litre capacity in two wheel and 500 litres to 1,100 litres in 4 wheel containers and a range of lid and customised options available.

Lorcan Mekitarian, Sales Director at RPC bpi recycled products, said: “Working together with ESE World is the perfect match as we share the same waste management customers and offer the same benefits such as: providing tailor-made solutions, innovative and bespoke products and excellent customer service. Due to our green credentials, we can help our customers achieve their sustainability goals too.”

Dave Hughes, Managing Director of ESE World UK, said: “Both bpi and ourselves have an unparalleled range of products to meet the requirements of our customers, whilst offering the environmental benefits of a circular economy and whole life cost advantages of using recycled material. We share the same passion to supply our customers with best in class waste containment solutions.”

ESE World also gives its customers the security of sustainable procurement due to its Blue Angel eco label certification.