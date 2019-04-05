RPC Group agrees to be acquired by Berry Global Group

RPC Group has agreed to be acquired by Berry Global Group, reversing on an earlier offer made by Apollo Global in January.

Apollo had agreed to buy RPC Group for £3.3 billion, after being in talks for a number of months.

Berry Global is valuing each share in RPC Group at 793 pence, 11 pence per share more than was offered by Apollo.

Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Berry Global, said: “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to welcome the team and global capabilities of RPC to the Berry organisation.”

“We are highly impressed by the tremendous depth of talent and resources embedded within RPC, and are looking forward to the opportunity to strengthen our combined platform with the wealth of experience and expertise this team has to offer.”