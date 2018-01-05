RPC Group celebrates first batch of apprentices graduating from its Academy

The packaging group RPC has held a ceremony to recognise the achievements of its apprentices, after its Apprentice Academy in Oakham was registered by the Government as an Apprenticeship Training Provider, allowing it to provide nationally recognised qualifications.

As its Academy reached four years in training, RPC gave certifcates to its first group of apprentices.

Joe McDonald, Josh North, Jack Redfern and Tiarnan Nelis have all achieved Certificates in Advanced Apprenticeships in Engineering Level 3, as well as completing an additional qualification in Polymer Processing. They are now undertaking an HNC/HND in Manufacturing Engineering (Polymer) at Peterborough College.

Presentations were also made to apprentices who are currently in the middle of their training programmes. Certificates in Level 2 Intermediate Apprenticeships in Engineering were awarded to James Halifax, Josh Haywood, Toby Hughes, Tom Morris and Ryan Sharpe, and Level 3 Advanced to Tom Vardy.

In addition, the ceremony acknowledged the skills and capabilities of RPC's in-house trainers. Apprentice trainers Allan Spani and Iain Docherty were awarded Assessor and Verifier certificates, and training and development co-ordinator Tracie Hallam received an Assessor certificate.

The presentations were made by Spencer Watts, an ambassador for the Matt Hampson Foundation, a local charity that supports young people seriously injured for any reason but particularly through sport. Matt Hampson was a Leicester Tigers and England Under-21’s rugby union player who was paralysed from the neck down in a training accident. With his ethos of ‘Get Busy Living’, the Foundation helps people to rebuild their lives after a life-altering injury.

Andy Bloor, Regional Director for RPC Superfos, said: “Not only were we very proud to acknowledge the success, hard work and dedication of our apprentices, but we were thrilled that Spencer agreed to make the presentations. His courage, positivity and ‘can do’ attitude are a huge inspiration to us all.

“Importantly, by being based at a factory, we can offer much more practical and work-based learning and experience for our apprentices, which will help to ensure they are fully equipped for a successful long-term career."