RPC Group establishes three-year agreement with TINE

Three members of the RPC Group have agreed a three-year deal with TINE, Norway’s largest producer, distributor and exporter of dairy products, to deliver increased efficiency, stability and superior packaging product development for an optimal end-user agreement.

The RPC companies involved in the deal are RPC Superfos (injection moulding and thermoforming), RPC Bebo, (thermoforming) and RPC Kambo (injection moulding and blow moulding).

The agreement will allow TINE to create and develop solutions including various production method and materials.

Sindre Mogster-Walthinsen, Senior Category Manager for TINE, said: “Based on our positive experiences with the RPC companies, we decided to enter a cooperation agreement, because we expect it to result in a range of important advantages. As a leading dairy company operating in a competitive environment, we have to stay on top of development. Our packaging must be functional, sustainable and competitive, and always attractive in the eyes of the end-user. With this new setup, we will obtain improved working processes and an increased number of innovative packaging solution in line with current market demands.”