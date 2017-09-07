RPC launches polypropylene snap pots

RPC Bebo UK has launched a selection of new packs in polypropylene (PP) and PET, suitable for a wide variety of products.

The 60mm diameter polypropylene pot – available in 45ml, 60ml and 75ml sizes – is made for dips, salads, fruit pieces and snack meals. The four compartment Snap PP tray, with a 220ml brimful capacity per cavity, offers a convenient multi-pack solution for compartments to be easily separated for individual servings or to stack in a cupboard.

Both packs can be specified in a choice of materials – monolayer polypropylene or ultra-high clarity PPure, and barrier PP/EVOH/PP for long ambient shelf-life products. They are suitable for direct food contact, hot filling and high temperature processes such as sterilisation and pasteurisation. Special grades are also available for microwave cooking and reheating.

The Z101mm diameter straight sided PET container, in 198ml, 262ml, 294ml and 391ml sizes, has also been designed for many types of food applications, including chilled products. It can be specified in coloured PET or off-set printed, subject to minimum order quantities, to help create brand differentiation and maximise on-shelf appeal. The container is suitable for direct food contact and a choice of lids is available.