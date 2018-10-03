RPC M&H Plastics awarded the UK Best Recycled Plastic Product 2018

RPC M&H Plastics and Garçon Wines’ won the award for the UK Best Recycled Plastic Product 2018 at The Plastics Industry Awards.

The category which is sponsored by recycling charity, RECOUP, was presented in front of a packed audience of industry professionals at the London Hilton on 28th September.

Garçon Wines commissioned RPC M&H Plastics to produce a new kind of wine bottle.

The innovative bottles have a flat profile while still retaining the classic shape expected by consumers, allowing the bottles to be packaged and delivered through a letterbox, reducing the carbon generated by failed deliveries.

Believed to be unique in the wine industry, the bottle uses 100 per cent recycled PET (rPET) and as pack weight is crucial in mail-order/e-commerce, the award-winning wine bottles are 87 per cent lighter than traditional glass bottles (63g vs. 500g).

Therefore, transport costs and fuel used are reduced between the bottler and the destination.

Jim Armstrong, Deputy Chair of RECOUP Board of Trustees presenting the award.

“This latest 100 per cent rPET bottle was both technically challenging and potentially disruptive to an established market and demonstrates our commitment to improving the environment,” said Joe Rahman, General Manager for RPC M&H Beccles.

“Garçon Wines, the inventors and IP owners of this product have already had much success with retail and distributive partners and we wish them much success in developing this market.”

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, added: “Through connecting with this Award we can encourage many others to consider the business and environmental benefits of using recycled plastics in product manufacturing, and help demonstrate that plastic is a circular resource.”