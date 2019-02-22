RPC M&H Plastics develops ‘spiral effect’ technique

RPC M&H Plastics has developed a technique that allows a brand to add a series of ridges inside a bottle which creates a straight line or spiral effect inside the mould of the bottles.

Bottles treated to the spiral effect have the choice of creating the ridges perfectly vertical or allow the ridges to curve in order to create a spiral effect.

The effect allows the bottles to still be perfectly smooth on the outside so as to not affect the experience for end customers.

Small ridges of material create the effect inside the bottle, and these ridges can help to mix contents within the contained solution by acting as a figurative cement mixer while adding an upmarket visual aesthetic.

H&H Plastics flexible manufacturing allows low minimum order quantities from 10,000 and samples are available in 125ml and 250ml tubulars.