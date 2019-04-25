RPC Promens produces innovative drip-free dispensing solution

RPC Promens is producing an innovative dispensing solution for the AdBlue diesel engine fluid from Brenntag, the global market leader in chemical distribution.

Designed by RPC Design, the bespoke four litre HDPE bottle provides a drip-free dispensing method for AdBlue, which reduces nitrogen dioxide exhaust emissions and needs to be poured through a separate filler hole.

The brief for the pack was to create an original and eye-catching design that was easy and safe to use.

The resulting bottle features a distinctive shape which ensures all the liquid drains from the pack, while the ergonomic handle aids the pouring process.

As the liquid can be corrosive effective non-drip dispensing was essential, and so the dispensing nozzle’s three injection moulded polypropylene components create a system that automatically dispenses when inserted into the filling hole.

For smooth and glug-free dispensing the design allows air to pass back into the bottle and automatically shuts off when the nozzle is withdrawn to avoid spillages.

The nozzle incorporates a dust over-cap to prevent contamination and an integrally moulded tamper evident band.

When the nozzle is inserted into the tank, the outer shell slides back and opens the dispensing hole and air return hole,

The liquid can then pass into the tank easily without glugging.

As the nozzle is withdrawn, the outer shell slides back over the dispensing hole, pushed by integrally moulded plastic springs, which cuts off the flow and stops drips.

The pack is made from similar materials and can be easily separated for recycling at the end of its life.

Kevin Morgan, Commercial Director for Brenntag, said: “We wanted an ‘ultimate’ pack for AdBlue that both protected the product while being completely consumer-friendly. We are highly delighted with the solution from RPC.”