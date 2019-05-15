RPC provides succinct explanations with new videos

RPC Group has put together a series of short videos that aim to give a succinct and balanced response to some of the frequently asked questions on plastic packaging.

The group says this is in response to the negative publicity surrounding plastic packaging in the consumer media, much of which is inaccurate or misinformed.

Topics covered in the four 60 second videos are the call to ban plastics altogether, an explanation of the plastics recycling process, the problems of ocean litter, the reasons behind the use of plastic in food packaging, and an understanding of the role of biodegradable plastics.

“We want to provide viewers with short and reasoned explanations of plastics’ role in packaging, including the benefits it brings and how to tackle some of the problems associated with its disposal,” explained RPC Group’s Sustainability Manager Katherine Fleet.

“We hope customers, consumers and all interested parties will find these useful aids in establishing a clearer picture of the ways in which we can continue to enjoy the many benefits of plastics while minimising their impact on the environment.”

