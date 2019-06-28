RPC Sæplast upgrades DXS335 for fish transportation

RPC Sæplast has introduced an upgraded version of its market-leading container and lid for the harvesting ad transportation of fish stocks.

The design of the Sæplast DXS335 1000 litre PUR container has been enhanced to become a more compact and streamlined functional container which improves handling.

The reusable cold chain material handling container has been specifically designed for the seafood industry and is manufactured using a 100 per cent food grade polyethylene double wall shell with a polyurethane insulation core.

The DXS335 continues to deliver the perfect storage conditions that maintain the freshness and quality of shrimp, herring, bait, and a wide variety of other fish species.

When filled with a slurry ice mix, the DXS335 container will keep fish at the correct temperature throughout their storage and transportation to the processing plant.