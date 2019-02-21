RPC toasts to an eco-responsible partnership

RPC Bebo Bouxwiller has provided a sustainable solution for an annual French jazz festival with its Eco-Line drinking cups.

Organisers of the Au Grès du Jazz festival have once again selected the 25ml transparent polypropylene cup for the sale of drinks.

The cups are optimised for weight and are manufactured locally, giving them a low carbon footprint.

In addition, a €1 (approx 87p) deposit was added to the sale of each drink, which ensured that the cups were returned so that they could be sent for recycling after the event.

× Expand RPC

The Parc des Vosges du Nord says it is very respectful of the environment and the easy-drinking consumer-friendly cups from RPC Bebo meet its demanding criteria.

The festival is held every year at Petite Pierre in the heart of the Regional Natural Park of the Northern Vosges.