RTP Company introduces next generation conductive masterbatch technologies designed to mitigate electrostatic discharge

RTP Company, a global custom engineered thermoplastics compounder, has expanded its line of conductive compounds to include new CCX Conductive Masterbatches, setting anew standard for safe, productive, and reliable solutions for environments that are prone to electrostatic discharge (ESD).

CCX Conductive Masterbatches from RTP Company are available in a variety of resin systems, and can be formulated with four distinct additive technologies, stainless steel fibre, carbon nanotubes, carbon black, and PermaStat dissipative polymer technology.

Stainless steel fibre CCZ Masterbatches are created using RTP Company’s long fibre manufacturing process and allow for the highest level of conductivity, providing EMI shielding for sensitive electronics, coloured parts, and components, or even FDA compliant applications.

They are available in most resin systems and have similar shrinkage and mechanical performance to the unfilled base resin, making them well-suited to injection moulding and compatible with existing moulds and tooling.

Carbon nanotube CCX Masterbatches can be used in high purity applications and also have virtually no effect on shrinkage or mechanical properties compared to the unfilled base resin.

Carbon black CCX Masterbatches are uniquely formulated for applications that require permanent antistatic or static dissipative performance.

These masterbatches can be used in most resins with processing temperatures below 270°C.

They provide uniform dissipative performance, full colourability, and even transparency in some resins, while retaining or even enhancing the impact performance of the base resin.

Additionally, they are very well suited to intrinsic safety applications and can meet the surface resistance requirements of the ATEX directive.

They are compatible with injection moulding or extrusion equipment and require very minimal processing adjustments when incorporated into existing processes.