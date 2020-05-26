Rubber Division, American Chemical Society (ACS) and Rubber Heart Ltd announce signing of MoU

Rubber Division, ACS has appointed its first ever European Representatives in an ambitious new strategy to boost international membership and participation in its events, training and learning opportunities.

An MoU was signed at the beginning of March between newly formed UK-based Rubber Heart Ltd in Hertford, United Kingdom and Rubber Division, ACS in Akron, Ohio.

This new initiative is the vision of Executive Director and CEO of Rubber Division, ACS, Lakisha Miller-Barclay, the first woman appointed to be at the helm of the organisation in its over 100-year history. As Executive Director, Lakisha works closely with her team of Directors and Executive Committee to enhance science, technology and business across the elastomeric community.

David Cawthra and Gail Reader, the two Directors of Rubber Heart, will act as European Representatives whose role will be to increase awareness and expand the Rubber Division, ACS community through membership opportunities that enable engagement with nearly 3,000 other rubber and affiliated industry professionals from over 1,200 organisations worldwide.

“Those involved in the rubber industry will be considering ways to broaden and create more flexible supply chains in the future and I believe that the Rubber Division, ACS community can play a significant role in connecting and driving business, particularly between the US and Europe,” says Lakisha.

“We are still actively planning for our International Elastomer Conference October 20-22 this year in Knoxville, Tennessee to proceed as scheduled as we believe it would provide the global rubber industry with a meeting hub to reassess and create new business models for the future. However, our overwhelming priority is to ensure the safety, health and well-being of all involved with our event so we will be closely monitoring the evolving situation and any potential impact new developments may have on it.”

She adds: “I feel that this initiative to expand the Rubber Division, ACS team will help to grow our community and spread awareness of our unrivalled business networking, training and marketing opportunities through our membership and education programs, conferences and expositions. I am delighted to be working with two highly experienced and professional colleagues at Rubber Heart who have many decades of experience, great contacts and extensive knowledge of the rubber industry and its complexities.”

Gail Reader explained: “We have seen first-hand the benefits of Rubber Division, ACS Corporate Membership scheme during our previous employment and how it can have such an impact on making new connections, driving business forward and keeping abreast of new research and innovations. We look forward to working with the dedicated and passionate Rubber Division, ACS team to strengthen its position internationally, particularly in Europe.”