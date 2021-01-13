Rubber Heart launches new website

Rubber Heart has launched its new website.

The website offers easy access to information about its services, clients, partners and the story of how Rubber Heart came into being.

The rubber marketing start-up says the News and Events page will become a useful resource that lists key industry exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training opportunities. The design features the company’s distinct branding and emphasises Rubber Heart’s tagline ‘Elastomeric Connections’ that is at the core of its business.

Rubber Heart was set up by its two Directors, David Cawthra and Gail Reader at the beginning of last year and it became European Representative for Rubber Division, ACS after signing an MoU in May 2020.

David Cawthra said: “We are so pleased that we now have an excellent platform to highlight the range of marketing and sales assistance that we are able to provide for companies and organisations in the global rubber industry. We also wanted our website to showcase Rubber Division, ACS and our client partners, as well as keeping visitors up-to-date with news and industry events. Working with our great website partner AMI, we believe that we have achieved a fantastic looking website that can expand and evolve as our business grows.’

Gail Reader added: “We have had a very successful first year despite having to adapt to the challenges faced with the cancellation of all live events which were so important for networking and making new connections. Our digital marketing services have kept our client partners visible during this time and we are so pleased with the positive feedback that is reflected on our Testimonials page. We are excited for 2021 and the opportunities that it will bring for Rubber Heart and our great rubber industry.”