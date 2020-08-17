RWM 2020 postponed to September 2021

ROAR B2B, the organisers of RWM, a UK recycling, resource and waste management event, have taken the decision to postpone the event to 22nd – 23rd September 2021.

The event was scheduled to take place on 3rd – 4th November this year, however having consulted and worked closely with the event’s main partner, CIWM, and several other close advisors and partners of the expo, the team have come to the decision to postpone to 2021.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who has supported the event over the last 6 months and are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of the decision.

Plans for an exciting relaunch will continue throughout 2020 ready for 22nd – 23rd September 2021, to include new features, a high quality content programme and an extensive range of improvements and changes.

Bradley Maule-ffinch, ROAR B2B Group Managing Director, commented: “It has been a difficult time, however we are looking forward to an extremely positive future and are grateful for the ongoing support of our partners, exhibitors, stakeholders and customers. We look forward to revealing more news and information about the 2021 launch in due course.”

CIWM’s CEO Sarah Poulter, added: “This was a difficult decision to make for everyone involved but, as I’m sure everyone will agree, it is ultimately the right decision. The team at ROAR B2B have been working hard to ensure that the event’s relaunch sets the tone for what we can all expect from RWM in the years to come, and I for one greatly anticipate and look forward to RWM 2021.”