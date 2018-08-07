RWM becomes metal separation test centre for bunting magnetics

Bunting Magnetics, suppliers of Magnetic Separators and Metal Detectors, will be exhibiting at RWM and says it will have a theme of visitor interaction at its stand.

On its stand, Bunting will be exhibiting their Master Magnets branded range of Magnetic Separators and Eddy Current Separators and invites visitors to take a lump of non-ferrous metal or stainless steel, place it on the belt of the metal separator and witness separation.

Visitors will be able to separate several different materials on the Stainless Steel Magnetic Separator, including large lumps of fragmented stainless steel,secondary metal recycling plants and printed circuit boards (PCBs).

The Stainless Steel Magnetic Separator uses a patented high strength magnetic roll that generates enough power to separate the weakest magnetic materials.

× Expand ['Paul Fears', 'Paul Fears'] Bunting Magnetics Europe at RWM16 Bunting Magnetics Europe displaying Magnetic Separators at the UK recycling and waste exhibition RWM16 (Sept 13-15 2016)

When passing through a shredder, the edges of stainless steel become weakly magnetic and this enables the effective separation.

The Master Magnets design focuses on maximising non-ferrous metal separation whilst maintaining product purity levels.

The ability to produce the optimum separation of non-ferrous metals is dictated by the design of the high speed rotating magnetic rotor.

Dave Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales, said: “We wanted to do something different this year. Visitor interaction is so important and we want people to handle the metal and then see what happens when they place it on the belt of the metal separation system.”

RWM takes place 12th-13th September, 2018 at NEC, Birmingham, UK.