RWM confirms Tom Szaky as keynote speaker

RWM has confirmed Tom Szaky, the founder of TerraCycle, will be leading a keynote seminar at the event this year.

Szaky is the latest addition to the history of keynote speakers that have led seminars at RWM, including the likes of Coca-Cola European Partners and Costa Coffee.

Established in 2001, TerraCycle is a world leader in the collection and reuse of non-recyclable post-consumer waste which would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.

It repurposes that waste into new eco-friendly materials and products. The waste is collected through TerraCycle’s National recycling programmes, which are free fundraisers that pay schools, charities and non-profits for every piece of waste they collect and return.

TerraCycle also forms working partnerships with global brands to promote and ensure a circular economy.

This includes numerous high profile recent UK partnerships in October of 2018 with the likes of Walkers (Pepsico), Pringles (Kellogg’s), Mars Petcare, Colgate and Acuvue to name but a few.

"There is real momentum in the UK in terms of recycling, sustainability and the circular economy so I am delighted to be speaking at RWM 2019. My keynote presentation will look at how TerraCycle is working towards Eliminating the Idea of Waste,” said Szaky CEO and Founder of TerraCycle.

“By forming partnerships with leading brands and developing circular economy practices, TerraCycle makes the non-recyclable, recyclable. Plus why society needs to move from disposable to durable / reusable and TerraCycle's groundbreaking work in this area."

Nick Woore, Managing Director of RWM added: “Tom Szaky is currently changing the game with the work TerraCycle do. If you’re aware of his work then this keynote should be high on your agenda, and if you don’t know who Tom is, then use this opportunity to get to know one of the finest pioneers in the waste industry today”