RWM releases for dates for event

Organisers of the UK’s leading recycling, resource and waste management event, RWM, have taken the decision to reschedule the event to 3 - 4 November 2020.

The move follows close monitoring of government guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic along with feedback from stakeholders and customers, says RWM.

Further stating the decision has not been taken lightly coming after a long period of time working with the NEC Birmingham, CIWM and other industry associations to ensure that an event environment can be developed which provides both a safe and productive platform for the industry to come together.

Due to the Having lost 3 months in the normal annual operating cycle, the added time created by rescheduling the event later in the year will help us to improve the planning, organisation and audience of RWM 2020.

RWM says it is committed to working with the industry to ensure our exhibitors and stakeholders are given a high level of customer service in this uncertain time.

Concluding by moving the RWM dateline back by several months, this will allow more time to catch up after a few difficult months and put on the show that the market deserves.