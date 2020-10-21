SABIC announce collaboration to unveil the first premium brand packaging tube made with certified circular polyolefins

SABIC has announced its collaboration with The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), a global leader in prestige beauty, global skincare brand Origins Natural Resources Inc. and beauty packaging manufacturer Albéa for the upcoming 2021 market debut of an advanced beauty tube pack for Origins.

Origins will be the first prestige beauty brand to use certified circular polyolefins from SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio to launch a tube pack format of its global best-selling Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask.

Origins will be using tubes made from certified circular polyolefins manufactured by SABIC as a result of a revolutionary recycling process. The cap of the new packaging will be made from certified circular Polypropylene (PP), while the tube structure is made from certified circular Polyethylene (PE).

SABIC’s ground-breaking, certified circular polyethylene and polypropylene are part of its TRUCIRCLE portfolio of circular solutions. Through the use of this innovative technology, Origins, ELC, SABIC and Albéa are pushing the pace of development needed across the value chain to drive a circular plastic economy.

In line with ELC’s sustainable packaging goals, which include increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material in its packaging, the strategic partnership will further Origins’ commitment to convert at least 80% by weight of its packaging to recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable by 2023.

A true pioneer in the ‘naturals’ space, Origins’ investment in sustainable packaging solutions truly reflects its core values. For 30 years, the brand has continued to seek out the most powerful ingredients from nature, identify safe alternatives and use breakthrough science to unleash and deliver transformative results – all while continually striving to make decisions that help reduce environmental impact.

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, adds: “The new Origins packaging is the result of true collaboration and innovation, and another step forward to closing the loop on used plastics. We are committed to collaborating with partners across the value chain in working towards a more sustainable, circular future.”

“Albéa has been at the forefront of sustainable development in packaging for many years and was the first beauty packaging company to commit to making their solutions 100% circular by 2025. This breakthrough with Origins, The Estée Lauder Companies and SABIC is an industry-first – paving the way for the use of advanced recycled, post-consumer waste into prestige beauty packaging thanks to an innovative source of high-quality resins,” emphasizes Stéphane Barlet, VP of Sales, Albéa Americas.

“This co-development also highlights the importance of partnership and audacity across the value chain, which is crucial for accelerating the transition to recyclable and reusable packaging.”