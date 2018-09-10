SABIC becomes Clariant’s largest shareholder as sale completes

× Expand Handshake Plastribution is now an official UK distributor of ExxonMobil Chemical's Santoprene TPVs

SABIC has become the biggest shareholder in Clariant, with the completion of the purchase of a 24.99 per cent share in the business.

SABIC, the world’s third largest diversified chemical company and a long-standing partner of Clariant in the Catalyst joint venture Scientific Design, entered into a purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of the stake in Clariant in January 2018.

“With SABIC receiving all the regulatory approvals and the transaction set to be completed, we look forward to further developing the strategic relationship between both companies in order to generate value for all stakeholders,” said Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant.

Clariant and SABIC are reportedly discussing possible future collaborations that will generate value for the stakeholders of both companies, the outcomes of which they say will be presented in due course.