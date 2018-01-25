SABIC buys quarter of Clariant after HuntsmanClariant saboteur sells up

Saudi plastics specialist SABIC has bought 24.99 per cent of Swiss chemical group Clariant, after activist investor White Tale sold its stake.

White Tale was the investment group that blocked Clariant’s long-running merger deal with Huntsman. SABIC now becomes Clariant’s largest shareholder, with its stake worth $2.4 billion based on the company’s market value.

The deal could turn a new page on talks between Clariant and Huntsman. SABIC is already a partner of Clariant in the Catalyst joint venture Scientific Design.