Sabic declares force majeure on polyethylene supplies from Wilton S18 plant

Petrochemicals producers Sabic has declared a force majeure on supplies of polyethylene from its S18 in Wilton.

Sabic sent a letter to customers on Monday 11th February notifying them of the situation.

Sabic has not yet commented on the exact grade or capacity of the plant, although market sources said the company produces 400,000 metric tonnes per year of low density polyethylene at the site.

In the letter, Sabic said: “Sabic Group’s S18 plant in Wilton, UK, has encountered unexpected issues beyond our control and we have been forced to shut down the plant due to the breakdown of the plant.”

