SABIC extrusion facility in the Netherlands starts polypropylene production

SABIC, has started production of Polypropylene at its extrusion facility in Geleen, The Netherlands.

Its new extrusion line uses its latest process technology to make SABIC PP products and the next generation PP copolymers and underlines the company’s drive to provide advanced materials that can support customers developing new lightweight applications in industries such as packaging, appliances, automotive, healthcare and help them reduce energy consumption in their process manufacturing.

Sjoerd Zuidema, Director of Polypropylene Business Europe at SABIC, said: “Our new PP extrusion facility is an excellent example of how SABIC is delivering on its promise to provide customers with advanced material technologies they need to be successful. By providing high-quality, high-performance materials for ever evolving industry requirements, we are opening up new possibilities and helping our customers reduce energy consumption by lowering processing temperatures and shortening cycle times.”

Across industry, there is an increasing need for material solutions that are sustainable, cost-efficient and compliant with ever-tougher regulations. At the same time, they must provide increased process efficiency, while delivering improved functionality.

× Expand SABIC Geleen

Lada Kurelec, Global Business Director Polypropylene at SABIC, said: “At SABIC, we are relentlessly pursuing cutting-edge technologies, both in production and new material development. Our new investment will open up opportunities to create more efficient, higher performing products that can generate sustainable solutions for us and for our customers’ long-term success.”

The new PP extrusion facility will be located next to the existing polymerisation plant in Geleen where SABIC has a full-scale plant and the Global Technology Centre for Europe.