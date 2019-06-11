SABIC hosts first European LNP Anniversary Technical Summit

SABIC is holding a series of technical summits around the world to mark 70 years of its LNP product line of engineering thermoplastic compounds and copolymers.

SABIC has initiated a schedule of events in cities across Europe and the USA, following a series of events in Asia that began late last year.

The European leg began in mid-May at SABIC’s facilities in Bergen op Zoom (BoZ), the Netherlands.

Over 70 delegates from customers in the Benelux region, Finland and the U.K. took in a series of talks as well as a mini exhibition highlighting key application areas for LNP materials.

They also had the opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the scientists and technologists behind the LNP product line.

× Expand Sabic

Subjects touched on during the summit included ATEX solutions (EU directive for improving the safety and health protection of workers potentially at risk from explosive atmospheres); alternatives to compounds in polyamide 66; advanced electronics solutions; e-mobility solutions; thermo-optical materials; additive manufacturing; and future technologies.

“Across China and South-East Asia, and now in Europe, we have found that these technical summits are a great way to showcase the long-term dependability and innovation, as well as collaborative spirit, associated with the LNP product line,” said Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP, SABIC.

“We are also demonstrating our commitment, as a leader in the industry, to customers around the world. We have already met with hundreds of people from processors, end-users and design houses.”

More LNP technical summits are planned to conduct in Europe countries soon, starting with June in Austria and July in Germany.