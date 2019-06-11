SABIC hosts first European LNP Anniversary Technical Summit

SABIC is holding a series of technical summits around the world to mark 70 years of its LNP product line of engineering thermoplastic compounds and copolymers.
SABIC has initiated a schedule of events in cities across Europe and the USA, following a series of events in Asia that began late last year.
The European leg began in mid-May at SABIC’s facilities in Bergen op Zoom (BoZ), the Netherlands.
Over 70 delegates from customers in the Benelux region, Finland and the U.K. took in a series of talks as well as a mini exhibition highlighting key application areas for LNP materials.
They also had the opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the scientists and technologists behind the LNP product line.
Subjects touched on during the summit included ATEX solutions (EU directive for improving the safety and health protection of workers potentially at risk from explosive atmospheres); alternatives to compounds in polyamide 66; advanced electronics solutions; e-mobility solutions; thermo-optical materials; additive manufacturing; and future technologies.
“Across China and South-East Asia, and now in Europe, we have found that these technical summits are a great way to showcase the long-term dependability and innovation, as well as collaborative spirit, associated with the LNP product line,” said Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP, SABIC.
“We are also demonstrating our commitment, as a leader in the industry, to customers around the world. We have already met with hundreds of people from processors, end-users and design houses.”
More LNP technical summits are planned to conduct in Europe countries soon, starting with June in Austria and July in Germany.