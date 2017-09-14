SABIC opens Dutch polypropylene plant

SABIC continues global growth with innovative polypropylene ventures in Europe Sittard, the Netherlands

SABIC has opened a new polypropylene pilot plant in Geleen, the Netherlands, and will build a new extrusion facility in the same place.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO, and the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Henk Kamp, opened the plant. Al-Benyan said: “In times of change, organisations have two options: drive or be driven. At SABIC, we have a long-term vision to drive sustainable success for our customers and we work constantly to create and deliver innovative solutions that answer their challenges. It’s about innovative thinking, extending and improving our portfolio, and – as we are showing here today – investing in technology and innovation.”

In line with SABIC’s strategic commitment to customer-driven innovation, the new pilot plant, located at the SABIC’s Global Technology Centre for Europe, will design next-generation polypropylene. It is already on-stream using gas-phase polymerisation technology. The plant will enable accelerated development and commercialisation of highly innovative material solutions that meet the growing needs of various industries, including automotive, health- and personal care, appliances and advanced packaging.