SABIC opens new caps and closures Technology and Innovations in the Netherlands

SABIC has announced the opening of its new Technology and Innovation Center dedicated to the caps and closures segment in Geleen, the Netherlands.

Located in SABIC’s Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus, the investment aims to develop new materials and technologies focused on caps and closures.

The facility opening comes just a year after SABIC established its Caps & Closures industry segment organisation.

Sergi Monros, Vice President of Performance Polymers & Industry Solutions at SABIC, said: “With our dedicated organisation, we already have a strong focus on innovation-driven solutions to meet the changing market trends that our customers within this strategic segment are demanding.”

“This new state-of-the-art facility will enable us to accelerate the pace by using market-leading applications, not only caps and closures, but also pumps, dispensing systems, and other product delivery mechanisms for beverages, food, and now food applications.”

“This new Caps & Closures Technology and Innovation Center will provide an environment where we can engage with our customers, strengthen our collaboration, and ultimately deliver better solutions for the benefit of our customers.”