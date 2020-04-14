SABIC releases LEXAN CLINIWALL AC6200 sheet for hospitals and public facilities

SABIC has launched a non-chlorinated and non-brominated opaque sheet, to provide a hygienic sanitary solution to several industries around the world.

The launch comes as the rising need for infection prevention and sanitation control across the world continues to increase due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SABIC’s full integration across the value chain allows the company to develop robust solution to help meet customers’ needs.

When testing over a 24-hour period, the LEXAN CLINIWALL AC6200 Sheet showed more than 99.99 per cent reduction in MRSA and 99.999 per cent reduction in E. Coli on the surface on the material.

Peter van den Bleek, Product Manager for SABIC, said: “As customer needs and demands continue to evolve, we are helping to solve some of the biggest challenges that the world faces today.”

“It is important now more than ever for public, industrial, and healthcare facilities to be equipped with products that include anti-bacterial properties to ensure the safety of their staff, patients, customers, and anyone who may walk through their doors.”

“The anti-bacterial material provides a layer of protection to interior wall cladding against the spread and multiplication of potential bacteria. This makes it an excellent choice for patient care and other hygiene-sensitive clinical operations.”