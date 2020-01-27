SABIC reveals plans for TRUCIRCLE solutions to close the plastics loop in 2020

SABIC has revealed its intentions for TRUCIRCLE solutions to drive to close the loop on plastics waste in 2020.

Ambitions were shared during a reception, hosted by SABIC Vice Chairman & CEO, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, during the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The company believes it is leading the way in the drive to close the loop through alliances with partners, customers and collaborators across the value chain.

During the past 12 months, SABIC customers and brandowners, such as Unilever and Tupperware Brands, have pioneered and brought to market an array of commercially viable and highly anticipated consumer products which leverage SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE solutions made possible by a collaboration with UK-based Plastic Energy.

SABIC developments have led to the launch of TRUCIRCLE, a complete portfolio of solutions that span design for recyclability, mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from feedstock recycling of plastic waste streams and certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock.

Mark Vester, Circular Economy Leader at SABIC, said: “At SABIC, we firmly believe that true collaboration and innovation will drive positive change, and we’ve collaborated with a wide range of companies across the value chain to get to where we are today. With our TRUCIRCLE™ initiative, we’re more committed than ever to building a circular economy and closing the loop on plastic waste in 2020.”

“2020 will see us forge bold, new collaborations with high calibre partners in order to create a circular, transparent and sustainable economy for plastics, and we invite players from across the value chain to join us to truly transform our world.”

SABIC has also confirmed new collaborations to take the organisation ever closer to bringing its new semi-commercial plant online. The new facility in the Netherlands, located at SABIC’s Geleen site, will increase the production of pyrolysis oil from plastic waste, and is expected to be operational by 2021.

With new agreements established recently, Danish company, Haldor Topsøe, will provide license and basic engineering for a novel hydrotreating solution, and Renewi will build a dedicated formulation line that will supply feedstock from mixed plastic waste for the pyrolysis process.

SABIC says the output from the site will initially provide materials for SABIC’s downstream collaborators but the long term intention is to rapidly scale up the supply of its certified circular polymers for all global customers.