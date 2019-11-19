SABIC showcases diverse collaborations at Formnext 2019

SABIC is spotlighting is diverse and expanding collaborations at Formnext 2019, showing how it can deliver value to customers by providing the company’s specialised materials at various points throughout the global additive manufacturing value chain.

The company’s goal for these collaborations are to foster innovation and steadily expand application development opportunities for additively produced parts.

SABIC is well positioned to supply a variety of unique materials that can address critical customer and value chain partner challenges in additive manufacturing.

Keith Cox, Senior Business Manager for Additive Manufacturing at SABIC, said: “As the additive manufacturing industry grows and diversifies, there is increasing demand for specialised materials that can be delivered when, where, and how they are needed throughout the value chain.”

“Whether it’s filament manufacturers that need access to high-performance resins, equipment manufacturers that need resins of filaments tuned to their printers, service bureaus that require printable materials for use in commercial printers, or OEMs whose large format additive manufacturing applications call for specialty compounds, SABIC is actively engaged with additive manufacturing innovators and the industry as a whole.”