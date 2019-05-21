SABIC to make further significant investments in high heat ULTEM resin capacity

SABIC has announced that the company is making significant investments in expanding the capacity of its ULTEM and EXTEM high heat resin production in order to meet growing demand.

The new production plant in Singapore is due to come on-stream in the first half of 2021, making SABIC the only high heat resin producer with manufacturing capability in all regions.

In addition to this, investments to stretch SABIC’s short term capacity were made to support the immediate growing demand.

Rudy Miller, Director of High Heat Business at SABIC, said: “Fundamentally, it is our ambition to support our customers and our customers’ growth. There is a growing demand for high heat polymers, driven by stringent requirements in an increasing number of applications that are exposed to challenging or tough environments.”