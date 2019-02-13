SABIC to preview first digital composites manufacturing line at JEC World 2019

SABIC will highlight the progress of its Digital Composites Manufacturing line, a breakthrough in automated digital systems for rapid, large-scale laminate manufacturing, via a 360-degree virtual reality experience at JEC World 2019 (Hall 6, stand P12).

The company is celebrating an important milestone for this major project, through its “Innovations of Scale” theme which will help industrialise thermoplastic composite laminates, enabling broader adoption of this material across industries, such as consumer electronics, aerospace and automotive.

SABIC will also showcase its ultra-strong, lightweight UDMAX tape, a unidirectional, fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composite used in automated and manual laminating, as well as other manufacturing processes.

To demonstrate processing versatility, the company will display diverse UDMAX tape applications from the automotive, consumer products and industrial sectors.

To be featured at the SABIC stand is a laminated bulkhead from a commercial vehicle. This part incorporates UDMAX GPP tape within the structure to reduce weight by 30 percent vs. metal while improving processing efficiency and lowering tooling costs.

The Digital Composites Manufacturing line, a partnership between Airborne and SABIC and powered by Siemens and Kuka technologies, is one of the three finalists in the category “Industry & Engineering” at the 2019 JEC Innovation Awards.