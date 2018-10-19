SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO delivers keynote at 52nd European Petrochemical Association's annual meeting

SABIC says it played a prominent role in the European Petrochemical Association’s (EPCA) annual meeting in Vienna from 7th-10th October.

The company’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, launched proceedings with a keynote address to an international audience of senior petrochemical industry executives, government officials and other dignitaries and stakeholders.

Mr Al-Benyan focused on global sustainability challenges, the rise of “Smart Cities” and SABIC’s strategy to advance sustainability solutions.

The Smart Cities concept is a response to the challenges faced by people living in densely populated urban areas.

× Expand SABIC Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

Mr Al-Benyan discussed improving quality of life through reduction of CO2 emissions and waste, optimising resources and energy consumption through the development of energy efficient buildings and home appliances, and increasing use of renewable energy.

The company has made a fully sustainable home a reality, with its ‘Home of Innovation’ in Riyadh’s Techno Valley, as a demonstration of SABIC’s commitment to this vision.

A single-family, demonstration home with a ‘net-zero’ energy balance, generating equal amounts of energy as it consumes, it is SABIC’s template for comfortable, modern and sustainable living.

Awarded a LEED Platinum rating from the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED), SABIC designed and built residence is the most energy and resource-efficient building in the Middle East.

“As a global leading company at the vanguard of the petrochemical industry, SABIC believes that successful companies of the future must integrate business with sustainable values,” said Al-Benyan.