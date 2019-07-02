Sabo SpA and Ziko announce strategic partnership

Sabo SpA, a producer of Hindered Amine light Stabilizers and ZIKO LTD, a technology driven producer of high performance UV absorbers and heat stabilizers has announced they have entered into a strategic partnership on the UV formamidine class UV absorber SABO STAB UV1.

The companies believe demand for SABO STAB UV1 has been steadily increasing and will continue to grow as the product of choice for applications in polyurethane based thermoplastics and sealants.

“The collaboration with ZIKO LTD will allow Sabo SpA to offer enhanced security of supply on exclusive basis to its European customers complemented by the established range of high- performance HALS solutions” said Alberto Vischetti, Global Head Plastic Additives Sabo SpA.

Takjun Lee, Vice President of ZIKO LTD, added: “We are confident that we will build with Sabo SpA a long-term and succesfull relationship and strengthen our global presence and awareness through the partnership with Sabo SpA on SABO STAB UV.”