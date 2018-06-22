Sadness as Covestro announces passing of CSO Richard Northcote

Plastics has lost a great champion for sustainability as Covestro has announced the sad and unexpected passing of its Chief Sustainability Officer Richard Northcote.

Northote, 58, was a highly regarded leader and visionary in the world of sustainable development. He had a wealth of experience in the chemical and construction industries, having worked as a journalist, a corporate communications and government affairs executive, and latterly as head of the Sustainability segment. He lived and worked in a

variety of European countries, the Middle East and Asia. He entered the chemical industry in 1996 with ICI and joined Covestro AG in 2009, where he served as Chief Sustainability Officer.

"We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our inspiring colleague, but our good friend as well,” said Covestro CEO Dr Markus Steilemann. "Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this most difficult time.”

Richard Northcote will be missed by his family and by Covestro colleagues all over the world.