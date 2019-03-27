Safic-Alcan acquires Langley-Smith & Company

Safic-Alcan, a major distributor of speciality chemicals and subsidiary of the Safic-Alcan Group, has announced it has acquired 100 per cent of Langley-Smith & Company.

Langley-Smith is a speciality chemical distributor with a focus on adhesives, paint and coatings, polymer modification, road marking and rubber processing, while also being a significant player in the beverage, animal feed and detergency sectors.

Yann Lissillour, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Safic-Alcan, said: “The acquisition of Langley-Smith will cement our position as a leader in the speciality chemicals distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as develop our capabilities in mainland Europe.”

David Crow, Owner and Managing Director of Langley-Smith, said: “Combining Langley-Smith’s longstanding presence and expertise with Safic-Alcan’s excellent international network will open a new chapter for both companies’ industrial businesses.”

Phillipe Combette, CEO of Safic-Alcan, said: “Langley-Smith is a family business that shares our values. They have decades of technical experience in-house from a variety of backgrounds, which enables them to provide innovative solutions.”

“Trusted by customers and suppliers, we are grateful that the owners will ensure a smooth transition to preserve the unrivalled expertise.”