Safic-Alcan and Dow expand distribution to the entire EMEA region

Safic-Alcan and Dow have announced the extension of their existing distribution agreement for ethylene copolymers to the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The expansion follows the successful distribution partnership across France, Spain, Portugal and the Nordics.

The agreement includes trademarks including Elvax, Elvanoy, Fusabond, Bynel, Nucrel, Surlyn, Entire, and Apeel, which are used in a wide variety of applications ranging from injection moulding for plastics to everyday high quality products such as adhesives and sealants, wire and cable, sole shoes, packaging and composites.

Phillipe Combette, CEO of Safic-Alcan, said: “We are very pleased with the extension of our partnership with Dow for ethylene cpolymers to the whole EMEA region. Their leading brands of high performance ethylene copolymers will allow us to enhance our product portfolio with complementary innovative technologies and allow us to reach new markets in a wide variety of industries.”

Grant Fisher, Sales Director for Europe at Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, said: “As part of the merger between Dow and DuPont, the ethylene copolymer offering of DuPont is being integrated into the Dow portfolio. We are excited about the extension of the distribution agreement with our partner Safic-Alcan, as it enables customers to benefit from an increased range of established and differentiated products and technologies.”