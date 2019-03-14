Safic-Alcan and Evonik strengthen their partnership in Coating Additives

Safic-Alcan has announced the extension of its partnership with Evonik to new products and new territories.

Safic-Alcan has been working with Evonik for the distribution of their silicas in France and Benelux, and Air Products Specialty Additives in France and Belgium.

The addition of TEGO additives will provide Safic-Alcan SAS and Safic-Alcan Necarbo with the complete Coating Additives range and further strengthen the long-standing business relationship, allowing its customers to be supplied by a single distributor.

Thomas Ries, Vice President of Channel Management for Evonik, said: “We are excited about the expansion of our cooperation with Safic-Alcan. Based on the strong partnership built in the past, we can now fully leverage on our vision to create and deliver value at its best to the coatings and printing ink market.”

Phillipe Combette, CEO of Safic-Alcan, said: “This initiative is another milestone in our long-standing cooperation with Evonik. Cultivating trust and shared expertise are the basis of our sustainable and close relationship with our principles.”