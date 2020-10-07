Safic-Alcan France, subsidiary of the independent specialty chemicals distributor and headquarters of the Safic-Alcan Group, has announced that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance has been awarded the Gold rating by the agency EcoVadis.

× Expand Safic-Alcan France achieves Gold rating for its 2020 EcoVadis ESG Assessment

Since 2014, Safic-Alcan France decided to implement a CSR ongoing assessment process. EcoVadis was chosen as it assesses the policies and measures published by companies with regards to environmental, labour practices & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

With 68 out of 100 possible points, Safic-Alcan France received for its first time the EcoVadis Gold rating and increases its score by 10 points versus its last rating, ranking Safic-Alcan France among the best 1 per cent distributors assessed by this organisation.

“Safic-Alcan Group decided to implement an independent ESG ongoing assessment process with the objectives to demonstrate that we are a responsible link, a “durable” link within the industries we serve. This recognition for Safic-Alcan France highlights the efforts and commitments of our Team and shows that Sustainability is an essential component of Safic-Alcan Group business,” said Philippe Combette, Chief Executive Officer of Safic-Alcan Group.

“It represents our culture of continuous improvement, innovation and responsibility. We are pleased to obtain this recognition and we are energized to move forward with a view to creating positive impact.”