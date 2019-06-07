Sainsbury’s become first UK supermarket to remove plastic bags for loose fruit, vegetables, and bakery items from all stores

Sainsbury’s has committed to cutting a further 1,824 tonnes of plastic this year, which includes removing 489 tonnes worth of plastic bags, which are currently used for loose fruit, vegetables, and bakery items.

By September, paper bags will be available to customers for loose bakery items.

Customers buying loose fruit and vegetables will either be able to bring their own bags or buy a reusable bag made from recycled materials.

Sainsbury’s has previously implemented measures that are already leading to a reduction of 8101 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic and virgin plastic every year.

Its latest efforts bring this total to over 10,000 tonnes, and this is in addition to its commitments to ensure all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

Mike Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury’s, said: “We are absolutely committed to reducing unnecessary plastic packaging in Sainsbury’s stores.”

“Our customers expect us to be leading the way on major issues like this, so I am determined to remove and replace plastic packaging where we can and offer alternatives to plastic where packaging is still required to protect a product.”