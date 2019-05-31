SANITIZED AG invests in customer-specific development of antimicrobial masterbatches

A specially designed twin-screw extruder in the SANITIZED AG TecCenter has allowed even faster development of new masterbatch combinations and the manufacture of test amounts of polymers with individual antimicrobial additives.

This investment especially allows the targeted, customer-specific development of antimicrobial masterbatch qualities in nearly any type of polymer.

× Expand Marc Wegmueller lictschmied.ch

The selection of the appropriate antimicrobial active ingredients depends on the defined protection goals, on their compatibility with the relevant processing methods of the semi-finished product suppliers or final customers if they have an impact on the manufacturing procedure.

The application testing of the antimicrobial products on the basis of the customer-specific formulations in laboratory quantities on the same processing machines is therefore highly beneficial, and time and cost insensitive tests on industrial systems are not required.

This is where SANITIZED AG is able to support its customers, as a new twin-screw extruder has begun operating in the TecCenter for processing standard polymers as well as technical polymers.

Masterbatches of low to high-melt polymers in different formulations and the finished compound can be manufactured.

Two nozzles plates allow the extrusion of polymer strands and tapes for further examination of the antimicrobial effectiveness on the SANITIZED microbiology laboratory.

Renaud Houd, Head of Polymer Sales at SANITIZED AG, said: “Whether biofilms, fungi, pink stain, or hospital pathogens, the protective aims for polymer products are highly individual, as are the production conditions.”

“We are helping polymer processors to outline the entire production cycle and to test the antimicrobial efficacy.”