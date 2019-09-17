SAP creates new global marketplace for suppliers of recycled plastics and plastic alternatives

SAP SE (SAP) has announced it is creating a new marketplace using its SAP Ariba solutions to expand the trade of recycled plastics and plastic alternatives.

The move indicates the next phase of Plastics Cloud, a pilot program launched last year to help reduce and ultimately eliminate the waste of single-use plastics.

The first phase of the program focused on collecting existing and live data from across the UK plastics supply chain to spark new ideas for waste reduction.

SAP said it would work with partners to extend Ariba Network in the second phase, to create a new global marketplace for suppliers of recycled plastics and plastic alternatives.

As reported by Yahoo Finance the goal is to use Ariba Network to connect buyers with new recycled plastics suppliers such as Bantam Materials UK Ltd and others certified by organisations such as OceanCycle Inc.

Plastics Cloud enabled by Ariba Network will allow brands to connect more sustainably with new recycled plastics and alternative supply sources through waste picker communities.

"Even a small portion of global spend on packaging redirected to precertified suppliers of recycled plastics and alternatives can have a tremendous impact, ranging from the livelihood of waste pickers around the world to the environment and quality of the end products," said Padmini Ranganathan, global vice president, Sustainability and Supplier Risk Solutions, SAP Ariba.

"Ariba Network, together with our cloud-based procurement solutions, can help channel recycled plastic to a new recycle market economy. This empowers supply sources to build trusted buyer partnerships while positively impacting the environment and delivering value to brands."