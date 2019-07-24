SATRA opens purpose-built technical facility

SATRA has opened a purpose-built technical facility that brings together laboratory services operations with the design and manufacture of test equipment.

The facility aims to improve testing in global supply chains, including in-house laboratories.

SATRA says one significant difference will be a faster and more efficient feedback loop from the laboratory accreditation team out in the field back to test equipment design personnel. This is so the next generation of machines can be anticipated and product development aligned with rapidly evolving customer demand.

John Hooker, SATRA’s Chief Executive, said: “The opening of Century House demonstrates SATRA’s continued commitment to the development and close working of our engineering and quality services teams. As well as extending our current portfolio of 300 test machines, this large and modern facility will give us the opportunity to move further towards advanced manufacturing.”

“It is fitting in SATRA’s centenary year that we have opened this fantastic new facility, which shows that SATRA is thriving internationally and at the same time continues to invest and create jobs in the local Northamptonshire region.”