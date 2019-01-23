SC Johnson announces global partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation

SC Johnson and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation have announced a global partnership.

This commitment, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with U.N. Environment, is addressing the root causes of plastic pollution and will help keep plastic out of our oceans.

SC Johnson joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s nine existing Global Partners including Intesa Sanpaolo, Danone, Google, H&M, Nike, Phillips, Renault, Solvay and Unilever in driving forward market leading circular economy initiatives at scale.

The multi-year partnership builds on SC Johnson’s journey to improve the sustainability of its products.

As part of this effort, the company has spent years working with industry experts to understand barriers to circularity and to find solutions to overcome them.

“Plastic pollution is an enormous problem, and it is going to take businesses, governments, consumers and civil society working together to solve it," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson.

"We're all going to have to come together, and Ellen and the Foundation have done an excellent job creating an opportunity for partnership and progress.”

"Built upon their strong history as a family company and pioneering work on transparency and product circularity, SC Johnson is taking a leadership role to help redesign global systems according to circular economy principles, and to address major challenges such as plastic pollution,” said Dame Ellen MacArthur, Founder and Chair of Trustees of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“We are delighted to welcome SC Johnson as a Global Partner and look forward to the progress we can drive together, towards an economy that works in the long term.”