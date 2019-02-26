SC Johnson believes an ocean of tweets can do the ocean some good

Having already sponsored eight plastic recycling centres in Indonesia, SC Johnson will build an additional one if social media dialogue raises the profile of recycling and Social Plastic.

The recycling centres SC Johnson has opened with Plastic Bank in Indonesia have been designed to increase infrastructure that helps stop plastic from leaking into the ocean.

People in the local community can bring plastic in for recycling and exchange it for digital tokens. This means that any member of the community can then get increased access to income, while plastic collection and recycling is incentivised.

Visitors at GreenBiz19 and social media users around the world are invited to share their support for reducing ocean plastic by tagging #SocialPlastic or #SCJRecycles in posts this week.

If the company counts at least 20,000 tweets or retweets with those tags by the end of the week, it will open an additional recycling centre.

Kelly Semrau, Senior Vice President – Global Corporate Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at SC Johnson. “Social media can be a great motivator. Plastic pollution has become a critical issue around the globe, especially where recycling infrastructure is not in place. We believe the more people are talking about this issue, the more government, businesses, NGOs and communities will work together to address it.”