SC Johnson to open ninth collection centre in Bali after twitter success

SC Johnson has announced it will build an additional recycling centre in Indonesia, after more than 20,000 tweets and retweets from people shared their support for reducing ocean plastic.

Last week, the company challenged social media users around the world, including attendees at the GreenBiz 2019 sustainability conference, to tag #SocialPlastic or #SCJRecycles in their social media posts. The challenge engaged over 150 million people, raising awareness of the growing ocean plastic crisis.

SC Johnson will build this new recycling centre through its ongoing partnership with Plastic Bank in Indonesia.

SC Johnson has already sponsored eight recycling centres in the country, increasing the infrastructure that helps stop plastic from leaking into the ocean and helping reduce plastic pollution.

Local community members can bring in plastic for recycling and exchange it for digital tokens, providing increased access to needed resources while encouraging plastic collection and recycling.

Kelly Semrau, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at SC Johnson, said: “The energy and dialogue that we have seen since announcing this challenge has been overwhelming. We are proud to help inspire so many new environmental champions, and spur conversation about the importance of recycling and the impact of Social Plastic.”

David Katz, CEO of Plastic Bank, added: “The SC Johnson program is really making traction in Indonesia as it educates people on the value of recycling plastic and transfers that value into the hands of the collectors. There is no better partner than Fisk Johnson and SC Johnson, and together we are changing lives in Indonesia.”