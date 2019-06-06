Scholz receives 100th Allrounder

Scholz has received its one-hundredth Allrounder in a ceremony at Arburg.

For this special occasion, Gertrud Ebert, Managing Director and limited partner, as well as Karl-Herbert Ebert, Head of Technology and Development and authorised signatory of Scholz, travelled to the Arburg parent factory in Lossburg.

The anniversary machine represents a milestone in the close cooperation between the two companies, which began in November 1974 with the purchase of the first Allrounder 221E/150.

The anniversary machine, a hybrid Allrounder 470 H with a clamping force of 1,000 kN and a size 290 injection unit, is automated with a Multilift robot system.

It will be used to produce technical precision parts, components for gearing technology, and micro switches.

× Expand ARBURG Maschinenabnahme, Übergabe, Fa. Horst-Scholz, 100ste Maschine, Urkunde, Oliver Giesen, Gertrud Ebert, Karl-Herbert Ebert, Andreas Koch, Eberhard Duffner, Iris Zinser, Jochen Seeger

“The one-hundredth Allrounder is a pleasant opportunity to say thank you for the decades of trust-based and inspiring cooperation,” said Oliver Giesen, Director Sales Germany, during handover of the anniversary machine to Gertrud and Karl-Herbert Ebert.

"According to his own statement, Scholz pushes beyond technical boundaries, requiring suppliers that go down the same path. We are proud of being able to meet these high requirements.”

Karl-Herbert Ebert in turn highlighted the fact that Scholz does not only value Arburg's technology, but also the holistic approach in the partnership: “In the course of our cooperation, Arburg has always been by our side, true to its brand promise of 'Wir sind da.' And we know that we can continue to count on that in the future.”

Oliver Giesen, concluded: "Handing over the anniversary machine is a milestone, and we are looking forward to further joint projects and developments in which, as before, all wheels mesh successfully."