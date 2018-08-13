SCHUNK appoints Marcel Machado as new General Manager

× Expand Marcel Machado Schunk

Gripping systems and clamping technology specialist, SCHUNK, has announced the appointment of Marcel Machado as its new General Manager.

Machado, formerly of machine tool and plastic injection moulding company, ROMI, takes over from Martin Kent, who held the position for 18 years. Kent will remain with SCHUNK in a managerial role.

Commenting upon his new role at SCHUNK, Machado said the opportunity was “too good to miss”, adding, “the SCHUNK brand and market penetration are particularly prominent and this is recognised in the sales performance, which is yielding year-on-year growth.”