Schwartz Technical Plastics is now Röchling Industrial Xanten

After the takeover by the Röchling Group in 2018, the plastics processor Schwartz Technical Plastics will be known by a new name: Röchling Industrial Xanten.

The new name illustrates the company’s affiliation to the Röchling Group and highlights the strategy of the Industrial Division which is incorporating the Xanten-based plastics processor.

Through the new technologies, Röchling Industrial is reinforcing its competence in conveying and lifting technology, oil and gas, intralogistics and elevator construction industries.

Röchling Industrial Xanten Cast polyamide: Within the Industrial division, Röchling Industrial Xanten will in the future be the competence centre for moulded cast.

The Xanten-based plastics processor specialises in the production of cast polyamide, and in particular, offers large volume and heavy-duty ready-made engineering plastic parts to virtually any industry.

Röchling will invest a larger six-digit sum in the modern machine and plant park at the new location this year.

Franz Lübbers, Member of the Management Board of the Röchling Group and responsible for the Industrial division, said: “Through our division, we want to offer the optimum material for every industry and every application. With the products and technologies of Röchling Industrial Xanten, we can extend the offer and our service to our customers. At the same time, Röchling Industrial Xanten benefits from being part of our international group of companies.”

Heinz Dirksen, Business Unit Director Sales & Marketing Machined Components at Röchling, and CEO of Röchling Industrial Xanten, explains: “The quick and simple integration of the company and close cooperation allow us to use a lot of synergies, and we have already acquired our first new customers. As part of this corporate network, Röchling Industrial Xanten can offer its customers a very extensive range of machining possibilities.”