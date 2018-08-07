Science centres across the North West get funding boost to inspire future generations

Eureka! Mersey and Catalyst Science Discovery Centre have collectively received millions of pounds of funding through the Inspiring Science Fund to help attract new visitors.

Eureka! Mersey, which is due to open in 2021, will receive £3 million with the aim to offer young visitors bespoke and exciting experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

Catalyst, which will explore new thinking around the relationship between science and wellbeing, developing new spaces and exhibits will receive £754,600.

The centres were successful in their funding applications after presenting plans to connect with audiences and communities who don’t currently visit science centres or engage with learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

A total of £13 million is being invested in six science centres across the UK.

The funding aims to help each centre create new learning activities to help reach audiences, improve their facilities and develop sustainable business models to ensure continued success for years to come.

The new funding will be delivered through the Inspiring Science Fund, a joint initiative by Wellcome and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

“We want to bring the wonders of science to as wide an audience as possible and that’s why it is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy,” said Sam Gyimah, Science Minister.

“Today’s investment in the North West will help inspire people to learn about the truly amazing benefits that science and technology has on all our lives.”